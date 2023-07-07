Korean Group ChoCo To Host K-pop Idol Auditions in India, Confirms ChoPD | Exclusive

It is official, ChoCo Entertainment will be auditioning aspiring K-pop idols from India. The South Korean entertainment company confirmed the news of hosting auditions in India exclusively with News18. With ChoCo Entertainment looking at India for potential talents, it seems that it won’t be long before we have yet another K-pop artist from India debuting in South Korea.

Talking about opening up the hunt for new K-pop idols in India with us, Founder of ChoCo Entertainment ChoPD said that ChoCo, with a training system that is differentiated from the existing K-Pop market, is looking for artists who will go global.

“K-Pop has already reached a turning point towards globalization," ChoPD said. “’Differentiation’ of training and concepts, and ‘Globalization’ of resources (the members) - these two complementary keywords are the direction ChoCo is heading for. I believe that only training and concepts that are different from the past can embrace globalization and create harmony," he said.

If an artist is chosen from India, they would become the third singer/rapper to be debuting in the K-pop industry. In 2022, Shriya Lenka from Odisha emerged as the first K-Pop star from India. She joined the all-girl K-pop group Blackswan. Few months after her addition to the group, in 2023, Kerala based Aria became the second Indian to become a K-pop idol. Aria, whose real name is Gauthami, joined the five-member group, X: IN, as a vocalist.

Speaking of ChoCo, the co-ed pre-debut K-Pop group currently consitutes of trainees Jake, TJ, Sean, and Anpan. The group follows a sub-units system, similar to the K-pop group NCT. The male trainee team under ChoCo is called ChoCo1, and the female trainee team is called ChoCo2.