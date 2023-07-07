Korean Singer Lee Sang Eun Found Dead In Bathroom Minutes Before Her Performance

Korean singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on Thursday, July 6. Reportedly, she was found dead in her bathroom just minutes before her performance at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir.

As reported by Times Now Digital, staff members informed the police after she was found lying on the floor of the washroom at the concert venue. “It was time for Lee Sang Eun to take the stage but she wasn’t backstage. She was lying on the floor when I looked in the bathroom," a staff member said. The singer was then rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Police officials are now probing her death and more details are awaited.

Sadly, this is the third case of a K-pop singer’s death in the last three months. In June, controversial K-pop singer Choi Sung Bong was also found dead in his house in the Yeoksam-dong district of southern Seoul. Police officials suspect he died of suicide. Choi Sung Bong had been in the news for the controversy involving his health. He had earlier claimed that he was battling cancer but it was later revealed that he lied about being terminally ill. South Korean news agency Yonhap had reported that Choi Sung Bong posted a message on his YouTube channel before his death, leading to the belief that he died by suicide.

Before Choi, K-pop singer Haesoo also died by suicide in May this year. She was 29 and her body was found in her hotel room. Haesoo was a trot singer. She made her debut in 2019 and became a popular name following the release of her single album, My Life I Will (literal translation of 내 인생 내가.)

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)