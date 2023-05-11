Korean Star Lee Min-Ho Celebrates 17 Years In Industry And His Series Pachinko's Win At Peabody Award

It is a moment of double celebration for Korean star Lee Min-ho. The actor marked his 17th anniversary in the entertainment world on Wednesday, May 10. And, this also comes at a time when his hit K-drama Pachinko has bagged a prestigious Peabody Award. To celebrate the special milestones, Lee Min-ho shared a jolly photograph of himself surrounded by a room filled with several gifts and bouquets from his well-wishers. The Boys Over Flowers fame looks dapper in a white plain t-shirt which is paired with uber-cool baggy pants and a layer of a dark-shade jacket.

With a contagious smile on his face, Lee Min-ho places his hand over his forehead, in complete disbelief at the love showered on him. From cookies to cute souvenirs of his shows, the gifts came in a variety of ranges. Another still from the same post commemorates the Peabody Award with Pachinko’s poster. “Happy today 17th anniversary and Peabody winner. Thanks everyone,” Lee Min-ho captioned his post. Take a look at it here:

Besides Lee Min-ho, the Apple TV+ drama Pachinko also stars Youn Yuh-jung and Kim Min-ha in the lead roles. The organizers of the Peabody Awards revealed their list of 35 winners on May 9 to show their appreciation for compelling and empowering stories that premiered in 2022. The K-drama is based on the life of a Korean immigrant family who strives for survival. Spanned across four generations, the story begins in Japan-occupied Korea in 1920 which incites a melodramatic plot of painful histories and gripping tales of love and loss. Such was the show’s success that Apple TV+ has already renewed it for a second season.

In the midst of this, the actor’s management agency MYM Entertainment also posted a heartfelt note for Lee Min-ho to commemorate his acting journey. Sharing a dashing photograph of the star, the agency states, “It’s time to celebrate! Congrats on the 17th anniversary of our beloved actor Lee Min-ho’s debut! Let’s give a big shoutout to Lee Min-ho for his unwavering dedication and talent, and to all the Minoz out there spreading love and support! We’re so lucky to have each of us.”

Lee Min-ho made his acting debut back in 2002 in the K-drama Romance, post which he bagged multiple cameos in shows including Sharp and Nonstop among others. His major breakthrough came with his feature as Go Jun-pyo in 2009’s Boys Over Flowers. Ever since then, he has starred in several internationally acclaimed projects including The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, Pachinko, and Bounty Hunters.