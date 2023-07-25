Korean Star Park Shin-hye Donates Relief Goods Worth Rs 65 Lakh To Flood Victims

South Korea is grappling with heavy rains which has led to extensive devastation with many households left without electricity and food. The situation has presented significant challenges for the affected communities, especially with more rainfall expected in the coming days. In response to the crisis, vital support and essential supplies are being provided by organizations such as the Korea National Red Cross. They have stepped up their efforts to assist those in need during this challenging time. Renowned personalities have also extended a helping hand, including Park Shin-hye, known for her work in the movie The Call. The actress generously donated relief goods worth 100 Million Won (roughly Rs 65 lakh) to help the victims of the severe rain.

According to reports by All K-Pop, the Korean Red Cross stated, “Park Shin Hye learned about the local situation in the affected area through the Korean Red Cross and personally selected and donated 2,000 summer blankets needed for families affected by torrential rain.”

The organization further expressed their hope that Park Shin-hye’s kind act would offer support and strength to the residents of the impacted area, especially those who have lost their homes due to the disaster.

Park Shin-hye has previously shown her generosity on multiple occasions. The actress earlier donated to help in forest fire recovery efforts and has actively supported various international relief organizations as well.

According to Korea Times, the government had raised the disaster alert level from level 1 to level 2. Although the current conditions may not fully meet the criteria for a level 2 alert, the decision was made due to the significant amount of rainfall expected in the capital city, Seoul.

Earlier this month, Seoul faced a major impact from heavy rains, resulting in power cuts, delayed flights and the evacuation of many residents from their homes. In response to the situation, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo highlighted the importance of ensuring no casualties occurred during this challenging period. He ordered officials to be prepared to respond quickly to any emergencies.

On the work front, Park Shin-hye is currently shooting for her upcoming rom-com series, Doctor Slump, where she will be starring alongside Park Hyung-Sik. This collaboration marks a special reunion for the two stars, as they last worked together on The Heirs a decade ago. Earlier this year, the duo delighted audiences at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards when they appeared together as presenters.