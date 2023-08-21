Korean Star Shim Hyung Tak And Wife Hirai Saya Host Second Wedding In Seoul

Korean star Shim Hyung Tak and his wife Hirai Saya had their second wedding on August 20 in Seoul. The news comes from Shim Hyung Tak’s agency, Alomalo Humain Entertainment. In keeping with Korean tradition, this second wedding follows their initial wedding ceremony that was hosted in Japan on July 8.

The couple’s first wedding ceremony was overseen by Jun Hyun-moo, while comedian Moon Se-yoon took over for the second wedding. Singers Lee Seung Chul and Shin Sung, who also appear alongside Shim Hyung Tak on Channel A’s Groom’s Class, serenaded the couple with a beautiful wedding song.

Allkpop reports that the groom’s close friend and actor Lee Sang-woo attended both of his weddings. Shim Hyung Tak, reportedly shared some photos too from the dreamy wedding with fans. He expressed his happiness, saying, “I am beyond happy to have wise and lovely Saya as my wife. After my last tears I shed at the wedding in Korea, I will stop crying and become a strong husband

for Saya and our family. I promise to protect my wife for the rest of my life."

Aktor #ShimHyungtak bagikan foto resepsi pernikahannya dengan Hirai Saya.Beneran Jungkook versi cantik ya 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/1NBW3N5cmW — My Korean Drama (@MyKoreanDramaID) August 21, 2023

On April 3, 2023, he surprised fans with the news of his marriage to his non-celebrity wife, whom he met four years ago during the filming of a TV show in Japan. Hirai Saya is reportedly 18 years younger than the Korean actor.

She had been in the headlines after her appearance on the TV CHOSUN variety show Lovers of Joseon episode 12, for her striking similarity to BTS’ youngest member Jungkook. Photographs of the duo went viral on social media after ARMY pointed out that Saya looked like a female doppelganger of the beloved BTS singer. Fans pointed out that Hirai Saya’s face, her facial expressions, and even her gestures while speaking on the chatshow, resembled a teen Jungkook when he had just debuted and was about 15 years old.

Jungkook: oh i saw shim hyungtak's wife (laughs) we really look alikeHE KNOWS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/F10R99EBnh— Carolyne🌱⁷ ʲᵏ ʰᵒᵖᵉ ᵛᵉʳ (ꪜ)🃏🧑‍🚀💙🪞🦋🥢🪐🎬✌️ (@mhereonlyforbts) May 24, 2023

Later on, Jungkook himself came live and addressed the issue. In a video shared by a fan, he agrees that he and Hirai Saya do look very similar.

🐰: hhh I saw it, that post about Shim Hyung Tak’s wife. Hhh we do look alike hhhh pic.twitter.com/f7EX7RVqXs— 𝓪⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) May 24, 2023

While Hirai Saya is reportedly not related to the showbiz or entertainment industry professionally, her husband, 45-year-old actor, Shim Hyung Tak, began his career as a model in 1997 and later transitioned into acting in 2001. He has acted in various popular K dramas, including God of Study, Brain, Seo Young, My Daughter, and Apgujeong Midnight Sun.