Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump in Red Bikini, Calls It The Greatest Blessing; Travis Barker Reacts

Kourtney Kardashian shared her excitement for her baby boy through an Instagram photo, featuring her pregnant silhouette in a red string bikini. In her caption, Kardashian dedicated a heartfelt caption to her future child, saying, “Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor, and joy." This will be Kardashian’s fourth child, but her first with husband Travis Barker. Barker responded to the post by commenting, “The most beautiful” Check out the post here.

The couple tried IVF to have a baby, but then they decided to see if they could get pregnant naturally instead. Sharing the news, Kourtney said during her family’s reality show The Kardashians, “We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen,” she had said.

Regarding her choice to end IVF, Kardashian mentioned in the later part of the series, how it physically affected her. “It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it’s hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll. I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be,” she had revealed.

In June, Kardashian and Barker shared their pregnancy news and revealed that they were soon to welcome a baby boy. This addition to the family will be Kardashian’s third son. She is already a mother to a 13-year-old named Mason and an eight-year-old named Reign, both from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. That apart, she has a 10-year-old daughter named Penelope, also with Disick.