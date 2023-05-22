Krithi Shetty Dismisses Surgery Rumours, Says, 'Natural For Facial Features to Change'

Actress Krithi Shetty has recently impressed viewers with her stint in the Naga Chaitanya-starter Custody. The 19-year-old who made her debut as a female lead in the film Uppena seems to be on the rise in terms of her career. Despite her last few films failing to leave an impact on viewers, she has been signing back-to-back projects. Not long ago, there was a rumour that Krithi underwent plastic surgery. In a recent interview, Krithi has finally broken her silence on her “plastic surgery transformation".

Krithi addressed the claims, saying that contrary to what everyone was assuming, she did not undergo plastic surgery, to beautify herself.

She explained that it was completely natural for a person’s facial features to change while they sport a full face of makeup. Krithi added that just like makeup, hairstyle changes too can make someone look different. And in no way should anyone assume that these changes are always due to the person going under the knife. Krithi concluded her statement by saying that as a person ages, their face and body are influenced by those changes as well.

According to a report by Indiaglitz, Krithi expressed that not only she feels embarrassed after hearing these rumours about her, but such news also affects her family dearly.

Coming back to her films, Custody might have received mixed reviews from movie-goers, but Krithi made sure to steal everyone’s hearts with her charm. For her next, the 19-year-old has joined hands with director Bhuvanesh Arjunan for the film Genie. Headlined by Jayam Ravi, Genie also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Koushik Mahata. Krithi is also a part of an untitled project, helmed by Nalan Kumarasamy with Karthi as the lead.

With Krithi’s Warrior and Custody failing to earn the numbers at the ticket window, the actress seems to have her hopes pinned on her upcoming two films.