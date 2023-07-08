Krithi Shetty Makes Heads Turn In A Yellow Saree

Krithi Shetty is known for captivating hearts with her remarkable on-screen performances. From draping a saree to looking her best in Western attire, she never fails to experiment with her fashion wardrobe. Recently, the actress left the audience awe-struck as she draped herself in six yards of pure grace. Donning a yellow saree with a designer border and a V-neck blouse, Krithi Shetty took the internet by storm. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her traditional avatar. With her wavy tresses left open, she exuded elegance and grace. Krithi wore mascara-laden eyebrows, contoured cheeks, blush, bindi, and a shade of pink lipstick. Adding a touch of sparkle, she accessorised with a pair of exquisite earrings and bangles, which perfectly goes with her attire. Krithi Shetty got all decked up for the puja ceremony of her upcoming film Genie. Jayam Ravi, Devaiyani, and Kalyani Priya Dharshan were also present at the event.

Krithi captioned her pictures, “The magic of new beginnings”. Social media users filled in the comet section with lots of praises and compliments.

Krithi Shetty, known for her roles in films like Shyam Singha Roy, Super 30, and Custody, began her acting journey with the movie Uppena in 2021. Recently, she starred in Venkat Prabhu’s Custody. Her other notable movies include The Warriorr, Bangarraju, and Macherla Niyojakavargam. Krithi has a lineup of films in her kitty including Icon, Genie, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and an untitled project alongside Karthi.

Directed by Bhuvanesh Arjunan, Genie features a star-studded cast including Jayam Ravi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Devayani. Recently, the film had its grand launch event in Chennai. Talented music composer AR Rahman once again collaborated with Jayam Ravi for the film’s music. Genie is said to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.