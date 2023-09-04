Krithi Shetty's Recent Photoshoot In Floral Dress Proves Why She Is Ruling The Hearts

Telugu actress Krithi Shetty, who made her debut in 2021 with the film Uppena, is currently on cloud nine as the movie recently achieved a remarkable feat. Uppena has been honoured with the 69th National Film Award for Best Telugu Film, adding another feather to its cap. The film, which also stars Vaisshnav Tej and Vijay Sethupathi, garnered immense love and critical acclaim after its release.

Krithi Shetty is not only known for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable fashion choices that have captured the hearts of millions. Recently, she treated her fans to a series of stunning photos showcasing her ethereal beauty and alluring personality.

In the latest pictures, Krithi Shetty graces the frame wearing a floral dress with light blue tie-up strappy sleeves. Her ethereal charm is accentuated by a sleek gold choker adorned with a beautiful lavender-coloured butterfly pendant. Matching hoops and an exquisite bracelet complement her ensemble perfectly. The actress’s makeup is subtle yet captivating, featuring rosy cheeks, a delicate stroke of eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick that enhances her natural beauty. Her hair is elegantly tied in a half ponytail, adding to her overall grace and charm.

Captioning the photos, Krithi Shetty shares a heartwarming message, “Be the reason someone believes there are still good people out there."

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement upon seeing the actress’s pictures that radiate both charm and elegance. One enthusiastic fan commented, “Kirthi, you look fantastic! My best wishes for your upcoming projects." Another admirer couldn’t help but gush, “You look gorgeous and glamorous."

Krithi Shetty expressed her gratitude for the recognition of her debut film, Uppena, by sharing, “I’m thankful for all of it… The highs. The lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. Everything… It’s made me who I am today! My first film receiving a national award feels like a pure blessing… HUGE thank you and congratulations to my #uppena team."

The actress is set to enchant audiences once again in director Jithin Lal’s upcoming project, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, an adventure comedy-drama that will be headlined by the legendary actor Mohanlal. As she continues to bask in the success of Uppena, Krithi’s promising career journey in the film industry is undoubtedly one to watch out for.