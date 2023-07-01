Krithi Shetty's Weekend Mood Is Pure Goals

With just a few films to her credit, Krithi Shetty has already made a name for herself in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. Her acting prowess and stunning looks have garnered her a dedicated fan base. Moreover, Krithi’s impeccable fashion choices have consistently kept her in the spotlight, establishing her as a new-age fashionista who can rival the industry’s current trendsetters. Among her diverse wardrobe, it is her saree collection that truly stands out. Krithi has gracefully adorned ethnic attire on numerous occasions, and her desi avatar accentuates her beauty even more. Recently, she wowed her followers by donning an orange ready-to-wear ruffled saree paired with a matching blouse. With minimal makeup, featuring winged eyeliner, Krithi effortlessly exuded elegance. Krithi captioned the post as “Weekend vibe," instantly attracting an overflow of love and compliments in the comments section.

In another striking appearance, Krithi chose a floral saree that accentuated her beauty. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse and accessorized with a waist belt. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for eye-catching earrings and a single-layer bracelet. Krithi completed her look with a dewy makeup style, featuring lightly shimmering eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and a pink lip color. Throughout the photoshoot, she confidently posed, showcasing her side and front profiles.

Krithi’s upcoming project is the historical drama film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The makers recently hinted at the release of the film’s teaser. In the movie, Tovino Thomas portrays three different characters from distinct eras: Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, set in 1900, 1950, and 1990, respectively. Written by Sujith Nambiar and with Deepu Pradeep contributing to the screenplay, the film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. The star-studded cast also includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, Harish Uthaman, Sudheesh, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Hareesh Peradi, and Pramod Shetty.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam boasts Jomon T John as the cinematographer, and the music is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thoms. Dr Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen serve as the film’s producers, with plans for a pan-India release.

Krithi Shetty continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen performances and impeccable sense of style, ensuring that she remains a rising star to watch out for in the industry.