Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Latest Photoshoot; Fans React

Model-turned-actress Kriti Kharbanda made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film Boni and has come a long way and established a special place in the Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu film industries.

Recently, the stunning diva shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot, and it sent her fans into a frenzy. In the pictures, Kriti can be seen posing confidently in a striking blue and red monokini. With a no-makeup look and her wavy tresses left open, she exuded charm and beauty. Captioning the photos, she wrote, “I’ll paint my mood, in shades of blue."

The post quickly went viral, attracting a flood of compliments from fans and celebrities alike. One of the first to comment was actor Pulkit Samrat, who wrote, “Uff! Angaar!" accompanied by a red heart and fire emoji. Pulkit Samrat is also Kriti’s boyfriend. Fans were equally enamored, showering her with love and praising her beauty.

Known for her captivating presence on social media, Kriti often shares delightful pictures with her fans. Just a few days ago, on July 22, she set hearts racing with a white co-ord set. The ensemble consisted of a white sleeveless mirror work crop top paired with a matching skirt. Her minimal makeup look added to her ethereal beauty, leaving fans in awe.

Kriti has a busy schedule with several exciting projects in her kitty. Fans are eagerly awaiting her appearance in the upcoming comedy drama Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The star-studded film is rumoured to feature the likes of Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacqueline Fernandez apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from Housefull 5, Kriti has more treats in store for her fans. She is set to star alongside Yash in Googly 2, and Sanju Mattu Geetha 2 is currently under production. With such diverse roles and impressive performances, Kriti continues to win hearts in multiple languages, solidifying her position as a versatile and talented actress.