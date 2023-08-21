Kriti Kharbanda Recalls Finding A hidden Camera In Her Hotel Room: 'This Boy Left It In My Room...'

Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a ‘frightening’ experience involving a hidden camera found in her hotel room. She shared during a chat with Hauterrfly that she and her team always check for such things, and they noticed the camera because it wasn’t hidden well.
Kriti shared, “There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel, actually left a camera in my room. Me and my staff have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere. He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box. It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about.”
In a previous conversation with ETimes, Dia Mirza had discussed her approach to hotel safety. The actress had shared that she became highly cautious after incidents of actresses’ private moments being shared online surfaced a decade ago. Presently, she has a routine when staying in hotels: upon arrival, she requests her room and inspects for any concealed cameras.
Anushka Sharma had also shared her frustration when a video from her husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia was leaked on the internet. On social media, Anushka posted, “Anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”
Kriti Kharbanda is currently busy filming Housefull 5, which is scheduled to hit theatres in November of next year. On the personal front, Kriti has been dating actor Pulkit Samrat for a long time now.