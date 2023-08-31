Kriti Kharbanda Revisits Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, Says Sunny Deol ‘Taught Me Poise And Calm’

“An experience I wouldn’t trade for the World!,” shared Kriti Kharbanda as she revisits her 2018 film Yamla Pala Deewana: Phir Se as as it clocked 6 years today. Earlier in the day, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a bundle of photos from the film sets and also penned a heartwarming note, expressing her gratitude. The actress also opened up on working with The Deol family as she shared the screen space with Dharmendra along with Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Kriti’s note read, “My family has been a fan of dharam sir for as long as I can remember 🙂 I still remember receiving the call about being cast for this project. I was in blore with my folks and as soon as I put the phone down and told my parents that I’m going to be working with the legendary Deol family they jumped with excitement along with me!”

She added, “I had the best time shooting with the best people! Made so many friends along the way. The forever young @aapkadharam sir taught me how to be excited like a child at every given point. @iamsunnydeol sir taught me poise and calm. Never a shikhar on this man’s forehead and always smiling.

@iambobbydeol your passion towards cinema is infectious! You truly Enjoy every moment of being on set, and let me tell you that energy is infectious!”

On a closing note, she wrote, “@navaniatsingh sir, thank you for the opportunity! Will be forever grateful! 🙏🏻 #kuldeeprathore sir! U were a dream to work with. Insaan and producer, dono A1 ! A big big thank u to the entire team of #ypdphirse for giving me so many memories :).”

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was a comedy-drama that offered a delightful dose of laughter and family entertainment. Kriti Kharbanda’s portrayal of Chikoo, a bubbly and lovable character, added a refreshing element to the film’s storyline.

In her upcoming projects, Kriti is all set to headline the movie Risky Romeo opposite Sunny Singh. The film which was announced yesterday is being directed by Abir Sengupta.