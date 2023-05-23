Kriti Sanon Admits ‘Always Craved For Validation’, Says 'Not Having Opportunities I Wanted…”

Kriti Sanon has come a long way with rich content-driven and commercial films. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated pan-India film Adipurush. With her 2023 releases, the actress is also clocking 9 years in the industry. Looking back at her career, the actress shared that one of the biggest challenges she faced early in her career was to break away from the ‘pretty face’ image.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared, “When you do not come from a film background, it anyway takes time for people to even know your name. So I wanted them to know my name, and that name to resonate with talent.”

The actress confessed that she always ‘craved for validation’ and that came after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. She credited Mimi to be one of the breakthrough films in her career. “I always craved for validation as an actor. That started happening with Bareilly Ki Barfi, then Luka Chuppi did really well. I was taking baby steps in the right direction. Of course, after Mimi, there has been a huge shift, I got my first set of best actor awards. It took eight years for it to happen.”

Kriti also opened up about being ‘frustrated’ when she felt she could do better films but filmmakers were hesitant on taking a chance on her. “There were a lot of moments of that… knowing I could do more, but not having the kind of opportunities I wanted on my table. When you come from the outside, you don’t know people, they don’t know you, it takes a while to make an impact, and for people to associate with you. You end up doing the best you can from what you are offered. It may not necessarily be the best thing in the world, but every film has taught me something..”

On a closing note the actress expressed her excitement for Adipurush. “There are a lot of sentiments and emotions associated with Ramayan and Sita ji. I have tried to give it my 100 percent and do whatever is the best I could. She was a very pure soul, most loving heart and a very strong mind- these three qualities coming together are a rarity.”

Apart from Adipurush, the actress also has another big-budget film in her kitty The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.