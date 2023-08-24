Kriti Sanon And Shershah, Winners Of News18 Reel Awards, Now Get National Honours

Actress Kriti Sanon and and the team of Shershah will have a dejavu moment on Thursday as they won the National Film Awards. While Kriti Sanon, who won for Mimi, will share the award with Alia Bhatt (for Gangubai Kathiawadi), the Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershah has bagged the Special Jury Award in the Features Film category.

Not so long ago, in February 2023, Kriti Sanon won the same award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards held in Mumbai. Her performance as the protagonist in Mimi has been the highlight of her career. In her acceptance speech, Kriti had said, “it is such an honour to receive the award from you. Thank you News18. I kind of almost got confused because I thought Mimi’s year is gone. But this award is being given for 2 years, so it is even more special. With such amazing contemporaries and performances, I suddenly was sitting and feeling less deserving of it."

“Mimi has been a very special film. If given a chance to re-live and re-shoot a film, I will surely choose Mimi. I’m not too sure about the 15 kgs (of weight gain), but the rest of it is for sure. I have to thank Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films and Laxman Utekar Sir, for simply believing in me and that I can pull this off. For truly believing in my talent from the beginning. When you enter the industry with big dream, you just need a few people who believe in you and your talent and just give you that opportunity," she added.

For the team of Shershah, the News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a night to remember, as it brought together then newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on a public platform for the first time as Mr and Mrs. Producers Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxxwala were handed over the Best Film Award at the grand finale of the event. Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy presented the award to Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala, the producers of Shershaah.

In his acceptance speech, Shabbir Boxwala said, “Shershaah has been so special for us and we’ve been receiving love from the audiences on all sorts of platforms. We’ve received a lot of accolades and glory. But today it’s very special because our lead characters, who were the soul of the film, Vikram and Dimple, have become real life husband and wife. It’s special because on Day 1 we started with the love scene in the film. And when we all watched the monitor, everyone’s expression was that they look so good together. And today they’re together forever."

Karan Johar had thanked Shabbir Boxwala for beginning the journey of Shershaah as well as Sidharth Malhotra. The film-maker and producer expressed, “This film would not be possible without the support and love of Captain Vikram Batra’s family, and Vishal I have to say, that you’ve been such an amazing support. You, your parents, your sisters have all been such a source of inspiration and love for everyone. They actually saw their son, their brother in Sid. There was and there will be no better Vikram Batra than Sidharth Malhotra."

The 69th National Awards winners were announced today, August 24. The films that were censored from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, were in the running for a National Award this year. On Thursday evening, the jury of the National Awards announced that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award. The Best Actor Award was presented to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.