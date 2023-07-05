Kriti Sanon Announces First Film as Producer, To Reunite With Kajol After 8 Years In Do Patti

Kriti Sanon on Wednesday announced her first film as a producer. She will be reuniting with Kajol after eight years of Dilwale for a mystery thriller titled, Do Patti. She took to her Instagram handle to share the first photo featuring her, Kajol along with others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared the photo featuring Kajol and wrote, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_in Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! @kajol. Kanika - I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures. This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Talking about the same Kriti Sanon said, “Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!”

Kajol also said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that is Do Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ’’

Do Patti marks the debut of writer Kanika Dhillon and the talented actor Kriti Sanon as producers. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Besides a riveting storyline, the film is peppered with commercial, exciting music.