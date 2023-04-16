Kriti Sanon Attempts Skydiving As Part Of Her Bucket List, Fans Say, 'This Woman So Calm Like She Does It Everyday'

Kriti Sanon has a knack to leave an impression on her fans, whether through her films, sartorial choices, social media posts or gym sessions. While she tries to keep her fans engaged on a day to day basis, her latest post doesn’t come as a surprise. The Mimi actress tried her hand at sky diving.

Sanon who has flown to Dubai with her sister Nupur Sanon to take some leisurely time out from her hectic schedule took to her Instagram handle on Saturday where she can be seen jumping from the sky with her trainer. The video perfectly captured the adrenaline pumping scene with Kriti and the trainer flaunting the victory sign mid-air. For the caption, Kriti wrote, “Jumping out of my comfort zone! Quite literally!! Wat an incredible experience!! Ticking off my bucket list #SkyDiving."

RJ and actress Malishka reacted to the video by commenting, “How the calm face while jumping off?" Kriti Sanon replied, “Hahaha. Trusted my trainer!" One of the fans wrote, “You’re very strong girl, you weren’t scared even a bit!" Another one commented, “This woman so calm like she does it everyday." Someone else said, “Fly high, my friend. You are made for bigger things. Go for it." A fan stated, “Amazing (with fire emoji)".

Meanwhile on the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on June 16. She recently shared the screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film was released on February 17 and also starred Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in crucial roles. Besides these, the actress will also be starring in an upcoming sci-fi romance film with Shahid Kapoor. Besides Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia will be uniting on the big screen after almost three decades now. Kriti Sanon

will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. It is directed by Rhea Kapoor.

