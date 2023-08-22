Kriti Sanon Begins Shooting For Her Debut Production Do Patti; Calls It Her 'Most Challenging Role’

Known for her commendable acting skills, stellar performances in films, and noteworthy fashion taste, Kriti Sanon has surely come a long way. She is now venturing into producing films and now donning the responsible hat of a producer through her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. With this, the actress also announced her first project with the production house, a mystery thriller titled, Do Patti. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Kajol for the same.

Now the actress has shared a bundle of photos commencing her shoot. She also penned a heartwarming note, which read, “Day1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti..Time to Reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time.. Actor-Producer”

She added, “Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach as i start this very special journey. Probably my MOST challenging role so far.. a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial ! #DoPatti”

On a closing note, she wrote, “Lets make a film we are proud of! Lets create magic!! @beatnikbob5 @kanika.d ❤️✨.”

Talking about the film, Kriti had earlier shared,“Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!”

Kajol also said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that is Do Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ’’

Do Patti marks the debut of writer Kanika Dhillon and the talented actor Kriti Sanon as producers. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Besides a riveting storyline, the film is peppered with commercial, exciting music.