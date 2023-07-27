Kriti Sanon Birthday: From Adipurush to Ganpath, Recent and Upcoming Films of the Bhediya Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRITI SANON: Kriti Sanon has earned a spot in the Hindi film industry with hard work over the years. Before starting her movie career, she appeared in TV commercials for brands like Closeup, Vivel, Samsung, Bata, and Amul. In 2014, she made her debut in Telugu cinema with the movie Nenokkadine, alongside superstar Mahesh Babu. The same year, she entered Bollywood with the film Heropanti, directed by Sabbir Khan, which won her the Filmfare Best Debutant Actress award. As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, let’s look at her recent and upcoming movie projects.

Recent Movies of Kriti Sanon

Adipurush (2023)

Adipurush is a modern retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage in lead roles. Kriti Sanon played the role of Sita in the film. Shehzada (2023)

Directed by Rohan Dhawan, the story centres around Bantu (played by Kartik Aryan) who has faced his father Valmiki’s hatred since he was a little child. However, he finds love and care from his boss, Samara (played by Kriti Sanon), until he learns that the Jindals are his real parents. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the lead role. Bhediya (2022)

Bhediya is a thrilling film set in the forests of Arunachal. The story revolves around Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and as a result, starts turning into the same creature. Joined by his friends, Bhaskar embarks on a journey to uncover the truth, leading to a series of unexpected twists, turns, and hilarious moments. Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee also play significant roles in the film.

Upcoming Movies of Kriti Sanon