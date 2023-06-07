Kriti Sanon Debunks This Viral Rumour About Prabhas, Says Adipurush Star Is a 'Darling'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon joined Prabhas at the grand Adipurush pre-release event on Tuesday in Tirupati and she was all praise for her co-star. Kriti, who was rumoured to be dating Prbhas, opened up about working in the magnum opus movie when she spoke about Prabhas. She revealed that she was told Prabhas doesn’t talk much. However, the claim was proven untrue when she started working with him.

“I was told that Prabhas does not talk. It is not true. He actually talks a lot. He is genuinely a darling who is very warm, sweet, hard-working, and a big foodie. I think that the calmness and purity in his eyes is the reflection of Lord Sriram’s qualities. I don’t think anyone could play Sriram better than Prabhas,” she said, as reported by Gulte.com.

Opening up about playing Janaki in the film, Kriti said, “Sometimes, it is not that we choose films, but rather, certain films choose us. I feel as though Janaki ma (referring to the character of Janaki) has chosen me to tell this story. It is an incredibly blessed feeling. We seek your blessings to ensure the film’s success and for it to become a monumental hit.”

“I began my career in the Telugu film industry, and after nine years, I am back in front of all of you with the film ‘Adipurush.’ This film holds immense significance to me, as does the role of Janaki that I portray. It is all made possible because of your unwavering love and blessings,” Kriti added.

At the event, Kriti and Prabhas released a new trailer of Adipurush, giving a closer look at the film. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Adipurush is slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.