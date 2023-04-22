Kriti Sanon Ditches Luxury and Travels in Economy Class, Netizens Call Her 'Down To Earth'; Watch

Ditching the luxury of sitting in a business class, actress Kriti Sanon chose to travel just like another passenger in the economy class. A video of the actress has taken over the internet, where she is seen at the aisle of the economy class of an aircraft. In the clip, Kriti is seen walking towards her seat, being in line with the other passengers. The actress donned a white top and looked simple yet pretty. She left her hair open and wore a face mask as she also held her boarding pass.

Soon after the video was shared online by a paparazzo account, several users reacted to it and hailed the actress for being ‘down to earth’. “It’s good to see they are as normal beings as anybody," one of the comments read. Another user shared, “She is also, after all, a human being, and we commoners are also human beings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In another video of the actress that surfaced online, she was seen playing with a kid inside the plane.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has ditched business class for travelling in the economy section of an airplane. Earlier, similar videos of Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about Kriti Sanon, she is currently gearing up for her big-budget pan-India project with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan titled Adipurush. The film is about to release in a few months and audiences are very excited to see the national award-winning director, Om Raut’s depiction of the greatest epic in Indian history and culture, The Ramayana.

Recently, the Adipurush team also announced that not only the Indian diaspora but the world will witness the grandeur of Indian history and culture. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. This means that Adipurush’s world premiere will be before its release in India, since it is schedule to hit theatres in India on June 16.

Apart from Adipurush, Kriti Sanon has also wrapped shooting for her untitled next with Shahid Kapoor. The makers of the untitled film recently unveiled the first-look poster featuring the duo on a motorcycle, facing each other. The makers also wrote, “An impossible love story! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!” The film is scheduled to be released in October 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here