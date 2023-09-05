Kriti Sanon Gets a Special Message From Her School Teacher Days After Winning The National Award

Kriti Sanon recently won the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Mimi. From an engineering student to a National Award-winning actress, Kriti has come a long way in Bollywood since her debut nine years ago. Recently, her teacher from school sent her a special message on the occasion of Teachers’ Day to congratulate the actress for winning the award and to express her pride in her former student.

Professionally, Kriti dons many hats - from an engineer to model and actor, and now an entrepreneur and a producer. However, her teacher revealed that the actress was multifaceted even as a student. Kriti shared her former teacher’s message on her Instagram story.

Kriti’s ex-teacher said, “Hey Kriti, we are so proud of you. What a wonderful achievement to get a National Award for your film Mimi. We, at DPS RK Puram have always known that you were going to create a niche for yourself in the film world. In school, I remember in class 6th, what a wonderful dancer you were and always occupying the center stage."

She continued, “When I became your class teacher in 11th, I realized that not only were you a wonderful dancer, but you were also academically oriented - one of our toppers, a great speaker, and a great writer, and you were a part of the poetry club as well, and the student council. It was always so evident that you would create a niche in your future life, doing engineering, going to the world of films, and reaching here, at this point, getting the National Award. Congratulations to you, from all of us, and all the best."

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Tiger Shroff in the film Heropanti. As an industry outsider, Kriti worked hard to become one of the country’s most sought-after actresses on her own merit. Kriti achieved this feat in under ten years since her debut. Mimi is touted as one of Kriti’s most memorable performances yet. Be it the dance number Param Sundari, Kriti’s bold and upfront personality as the titular character, or her well-portrayed character arc in the film, Kriti took the cake with this film and established herself as a top-notch performer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Ganapath Part 1 alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film will be a robotic love story. She will also be seen in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and in her maiden production venture, Do Patti with Kajol.