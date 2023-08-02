Kriti Sanon Glows Under The Mexican Sun, Looks Breathtaking In New Vacay Video

Kriti Sanon recently marked her birthday with an intimate gathering surrounded by her loved ones during her Las Vegas trip. Sharing glimpses of the celebration, Kriti warmed the hearts of her followers by giving a sneak peek through her social media posts. However, it appears that the birthday magic has yet to fade, as Kriti has now graced her Instagram feed with a new set of picturesque moments from her Mexican escapade.

In her Instagram story, Kriti Sanon shared a series of videos that radiate pure vacation bliss. The highlight of the post was a selfie video, in which the actress captured herself against the backdrop of a stunning beach. Clad in a stylish white swimsuit adorned with vibrant orange and pink stripes, Kriti showcased her impeccable fashion sense. She effortlessly paired the swimsuit with an elegant orange shirt, creating a chic yet laid-back ensemble. With her hair cascading in loose waves and tasteful gold jewellery adorning her look, Kriti epitomized beachside elegance. The accompanying caption was nothing short of infectious positivity, as Kriti wrote, “Water – Sun- Beach = Happiness. Me on a ‘not so puffy’ morning" followed by a series of playful emojis.

Kriti Sanon also shared another video where she is seen revelling in the company of her siblings, including Sister Nupur Sanon, and her brothers. The video captures a carefree moment where the group is grooving to the beats of a song that exudes tropical vibes. Kriti’s birthday celebrations with her family members reflect the close bond they share.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon delighted her fans by sharing a series of pictures from her unforgettable Las Vegas trip. The first snapshot captures Kriti Sanon alongside her sister Nupur Sanon and two close friends, all dressed in chic black attire. A subsequent image showcases the strong bond between the sisters as they display their beautiful white mehendi designs. The next set of pictures and videos is all about Kriti Sanon having a great time with her group of friends on the streets of Las Vegas. They are enjoying themselves a lot as they relish delightful treats, including a unique rainbow-coloured beverage, an indulgent Oreo ice cream sandwich, and a scrumptious chocolate bar. Kriti enthusiastically shares the highlights of her vibrant moments spent in the lively city of Las Vegas.

On her birthday, Kriti Sanon launched her very own skincare brand called Hyphen. She teamed up with PEP Technologies for this. Through Hyphen, she aspires to introduce uncomplicated and practical skincare remedies, aiming to effortlessly bring effective skincare within everyone’s reach; the brand’s offerings proudly bear PETA’s certification as cruelty-free products.