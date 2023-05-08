Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda Dazzle in Skintight See-Through Outfits; Check Out Their Sexy Photos

Bollywood celebrities Kriti Sanon, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and others were spotted arriving in style for an event that took place in Mumbai on Sunday. Fans just can’t stop praising their looks. The stars were spotted outside the venue, posing for the paparazzi and showcasing their stylish outfits.

The videos, which were shared by Viral Bhayani, showed Kriti Sanon looking stunning in black colour long dress. She has opted for shimmer-based makeup and styled her hair in waves. To complete the look, the actress donned smokey eyes. While Kriti Kharbanda looked stylish in a skintight see-through outfit. Pulkit looked dapper in a white suit. He accessorized his look with a pair of glasses and a watch, exuding sophistication and style. Fans have been quick to praise the stars for their fashion choices, with many calling them style icons and trendsetters. Social media has been abuzz with comments and compliments for the actors, with many fans sharing pictures and videos of their favorite stars from the event.

Watch the videos and photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Other stars who attended the event included Rakul Preet Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and others. Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a black strapless less with metallic detailing. Ananya Panday Panday opted for a monochrome look in a fuchsia pink blazer dress. Shilpa Shetty opted for a black and white striped co-ord set.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush. The mythological drama also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and others. The film is in the news ever since its teaser has released. The film was criticized by the audience for its poor special effects. She will also be seen with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu in Rhea Kapoor’s next directorial The Crew. The shooting is going on currently.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here