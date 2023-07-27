Kriti Sanon Launches Skincare Line, Says 'I Hope It Empowers People To Look Their Best' | Exclusive

Kriti Sanon is all set to take her entrepreneurial game a notch higher as she launches her first ever skincare line, Hyphen, on the occasion of her 33rd birthday. Earlier this month, Kriti announced her maiden production ‘Do Patti’ under her newly launched banner Blue Butterfly Films. Do Patti will star Kriti and Kajol and will release on Netflix.

For Hyphen, Kriti has joined hands with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine. Recognising the need for an uncomplicated skincare regime, Hyphen’s core purpose includes providing simplified and realistic skincare solutions. It aims to make skincare journeys effortless, achievable and affordable for everyone.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Kriti explains why she decided to foray into entrepreneurship at this stage in her life and career. “As a Bollywood actress, my passion for creativity and desire to leave a lasting impact led me to venture into entrepreneurship. From my production house where I tell meaningful stories to Hyphen, a skin care brand with the power of nature and the potency of science, inspired by my personal journey, I aim to empower and enhance the lives of others. This new venture complements my artistic pursuits and being the co-founder and the chief customer officer will allow me to connect with my audience in a meaningful way beyond the silver screen,” she elaborates.

For Kriti, her skincare line is like an extension of who she stands for and represents and hence, it goes beyond being a brand. “In essence, Hyphen is more than just a skincare brand; it’s a reflection of my values, my personality and my commitment to making a positive impact. As I continue to explore the world of entertainment and entrepreneurship, I’m thrilled to see how Hyphen resonates with people, empowering them to look and feel their best, inside and out,” she says.

Kriti further continues, “In the world of Bollywood, I have had the privilege of connecting with millions of people, and it is a responsibility that I cherish dearly. Through Hyphen, I want to connect with my audience on a more personal level by offering them products that I truly stand behind and believe in. It’s about sharing a piece of myself with my fans and customers and inviting them to be part of this journey.”

Young women often look up to celebrities and their skincare regime. And with her new line, Kriti aims to make an impact on them in a more intimate fashion. “As a Bollywood actress and entrepreneur, I recognise the influence I have on my fans, particularly young women. With Hyphen, I want to use that influence to spread a message of self-acceptance and empowerment. By sharing my own skincare journey and experiences, I hope to create a relatable and inclusive space where young women feel seen, heard and valued,” she points out.

The actor, who turns 33 today, asserts that her brand ‘advocates for authenticity’. Talking about how she wants to redefine beauty standards, she remarks, “I want to encourage young women to embrace their unique features, quirks and imperfections as part of what makes them truly beautiful. Beauty should not be confined to a narrow definition; instead, it should celebrate diversity and individuality.”

As she gears up to turn a new leaf this year, the Adipurush actor emphasises, “My foray into entrepreneurship at this stage in my life is an expression of growth and evolution as both an artist and an individual. It enables me to leave a legacy that extends beyond my cinematic accomplishments, leaving a mark in the hearts of people through products and stories that resonate with them on a deeper level. I’m thrilled to embrace this journey, knowing that it complements my artistic endeavours and reflects the essence of who I’m as a person.”

On the acting front, she will next be seen in designer Manish Malhotra’s directorial debut based on the life of late actor Meena Kumari, Ganapath, The Crew and an untitled rom-com co-starring Shahid Kapoor.