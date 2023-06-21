Kriti Sanon Leaves Mumbai Amid Adipurush Controversy, Refuses to Pose For Paps; Watch Video

Kriti Sanon made a public appearance amid the controversies and protests Adipurush is battling with. The film has been under fire since its release last week for its dialogues, VFX and taking creative liberties. While the team has been dealing with one controversy at a time, Kriti has hinted that she is going to only focus on the cheers Adipurush has been getting.

Now, Kriti stepped out but opted to not pose the cameras. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon. Instead of posing for the cameras like she usually does, Kriti opted to give the photo-op a miss. As she made her way to board her flight, Kriti quickly waved at the cameras and left to board her flight.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Kriti is headed to Delhi to screen the film at her school. According to reports, Kriti has taken it upon herself to enlighten the students of her beloved alma mater, Delhi Public School, R K Puram, by organizing a special screening of the Adipurush.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said that Kriti Sanon has booked a show at a Delhi multiplex for today, June 21. The actress believes that Adipurush, which is based on the epic Ramayana, will be enjoyed by children. However, the exact number of students is not known yet. Adding to the joyous occasion, Kriti Sanon’s family members will also grace the screening, creating a memorable and cherished experience for all involved.

Read more here: Kriti Sanon To Screen Adipurush For Her Alma Mater Today In Delhi: Report

Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crores, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The film has a few people, including Hindu Sena and Kathmandu mayor. The makers of Adipurush apologised to the mayor.