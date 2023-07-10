Kriti Sanon Looking To Move Homes After Adipurush? Here's What We Know

Kriti Sanon is currently one of the busiest actors in the town. She has been shooting for films back-to-back. From Adipurush to announcing her own production house, the actress is unstoppable. Well, now reports are coming in that she is on a house-hunting spree in Mumbai and is looking for a bigger space. Pinkvilla has reported that she is keen for a house in Bandra but nothing has been finalised till now.

“Kriti has actively started to look at some properties in Mumbai, as she intends to own a larger space. She has seen some properties in Bandra, however, she is open to other key locations in the city as well. She should zero in on one asset soon,” mentioned in the exclusive report of Pinkvilla. She is currently staying in a rented apartment in Andheri. Talking about her production house, the actress has also announced her first movie titled Do Patti which will be made under it. For the mystery thriller, she will be reuniting with Kajol after eight years.

Announcing on her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_in Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! @kajol. Kanika - I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures. This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial”

Apart from this, she is currently shooting for The Crew which is slated to release next year in March. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen in it. She also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor. The first poster look has already been released. The film is releasing on December 7, 2023.