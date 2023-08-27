Kriti Sanon 'Manifests' Working With Allu Arjun; Wishes Him For Winning National Film Award For Pushpa

Allu Arjun created history on Thursday after he won the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. Hours after being announced as the awardee, the actor also made an appearance at his residence to greet the celebrating fans. As the actor revels in cloud 9 with the much-deserved win, Allu Arjun congratulates each and every winner of the 69th National Film Awards. Now, Kriti Sanon, who bagged the award for Mimi thanked the pan-India star and also manifested a movie with him.

On Friday, Allu Arjun took to his X handle and penned a heartfelt note for all the winners. He wrote, “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled 🙏🏽."

Take a look:

Thankss Allu! Hugeee congratulations to you too!! 💖 I’ve been a fan of your work and you were mind-blowingly amazing in and as Pushpa!! So so well deserved!! https://t.co/chKeshzLZs— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 25, 2023

Here’s manifesting a film together 💖 Looking forward to Pushpa2 with my fav sukumar garu! ❤️ love and regards always!— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 27, 2023

Kriti Sanon reposted his tweet with a quote of her own. She wrote, “Thankss Allu! Hugeee congratulations to you too!! 💖 I’ve been a fan of your work and you were mind-blowingly amazing in and as Pushpa!! So so well deserved!!" To this, Allu Arjun replied, “Thank you soo much my dear . Touched & humbled by your admiration. Hope to make you feel that way in the future too . warmest regards 🖤." That was when the Adipurush actress expressed her desire to work with him. She responded, “Here’s manifesting a film together 💖 Looking forward to Pushpa2 with my fav sukumar garu! ❤️ love and regards always!."

The 69th National Awards winners were announced on Thursday, August 24. The films that were censored from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, were in the running for a National Award this year. On Thursday evening, the jury of the National Awards announced that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award. The Best Actor Award was presented to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.