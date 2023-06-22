Kriti Sanon's Mother Reacts To Adipurush Controversy, Says 'Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko...'

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon has defended the actor’s new film Adipurush amid backlash. Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been facing criticism over its colloquial dialogues and alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon’s mom Geeta Sanon took to her Instagram account and shared a post: “Jaki rahi bhavana jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi.” The meaning of this is if you look at a particular thing with a good mindset, the world will look at it beautifully. Kriti’s mom further said in Hindi: ““Lord Ram taught people to look at the love in ber fruit offered by Shabari to him rather than the fact that it is half-eaten." She concluded her note by stating that “one shouldn’t look at a person’s mistakes but understand their emotions.”

Earlier, Adipurush lyricist and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir defended the backlash surrounding the Lord Hanuman’s dialogues in the movie.

“Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi hai, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya hai kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We made him God because his devotion had that power)," Manoj told Aaj Tak while defending the “oversimplified" dialogues given to Hanuman’s character in the movie. Manoj’s statement left netizens angry.

However, Adipurush makers, as promised, have now changed the controversial lines in the film. Netizens were particularly upset about the Lanka Dahan scene, where Bajrangbali’s character is heard mouthing a line, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. The word ‘baap’ has now been changed to ‘Lanka’.