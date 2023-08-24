Exclusive! Kriti Sanon On Winning The National Film Award For Mimi: 'I Am Pinching Myself'

Actress Kriti Sanon went above and beyond for her role in the movie Mimi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film portrays Kriti as a surrogate mother facing a dilemma when the adopting family declines to accept the baby. Alongside Kriti, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Sai Tamhankar, resonating deeply with the viewers. After winning several accolades since the release of the film, Kriti Sanon eventually bagged the National Film Award for her performance on August 24.

In an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha, Kriti Sanon reacted to this special moment in her life. She said, “I’m too excited, almost emotional. I cannot believe that this has happened. It’s still sinking in and I am pinching myself. It is a big moment for me and my entire family. Mimi has been a very special film and to get the most prestigious National award for it, I just cannot thank the jury enough for actually believing that my performance deserved this award."

She added, “I actually have no words, I am speechless. With everything going on, I am too overwhelmed. I want to thank Dinesh Vijan, who has actually believed in me and in my potential, supported me throughout and gave me a film as special as Mimi, which I know I am going to treasure all my life. And definitely, my director Laxman Utekar Sir. I remember while shooting the film, hs used to tell me ‘Mimi Aap dekhna, aapko iss performance ke liye National Award milega’. And I used to not believe it. I thought it’s too big dream, too far away.

I just couldn’t believe it, but he did. He has held my hand throughout this film. I called him and told him, Sir, you used to say, national award milega. Dekho mil gaya."

When asked how she would be celebrating this feat, the actress shared, “I actually haven’t thought of how I will celebrate. Maybe, some of my close friends will come over. I just want to be surrounded by those who love me and whom I love. I want to be in my pajamas at my home and have a good time. I want to really, really treasure this moment."

The 69th National Awards winners were announced today, August 24. The films that were censored from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, were in the running for a National Award this year. On Thursday evening, the jury of the National Awards announced that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award. The Best Actor Award was presented to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.