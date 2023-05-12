Kriti Sanon Recalls 'Coming Home Crying' When Her Photoshoot Didn't Go Well; Says 'I'm A Perfectionist...'

During a recent interview, Kriti Sanon opened up about her experience as a model before entering the film industry. The actress reminisced about her first photoshoot and how she ended up making mistakes. Kriti described herself as a “perfectionist, almost irritatingly so," and admitted that she was in tears when her photoshoot didn’t turn out as she had hoped.

“My mother is a professor, and she was the first woman in her family to work. In fact, she completed her PhD while she was pregnant with me. And being the firstborn, sometimes you have to shoulder the responsibility of setting an example. So I have always felt the need to be really good at whatever I do — I think it’s inbuilt. And I am a perfectionist, almost irritatingly so. I remember feeling extremely nervous during my first photoshoot, and I screwed up a little. I came home crying because it bothered me that I didn’t do well," the actress told Harper’s Bazaar India.

She went on to add that confidence can be built over time. “I believe you learn more from your failures than you ever will from your successes — my mantra is to learn from my mistakes and move forward," she added.

Kriti Sanon is set to appear in the upcoming film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama that draws inspiration from the epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan will portray the character of Lankesh in the film.

Kriti made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu psychological action thriller 1: Nenokkadine, playing the love interest of Mahesh Babu’s character. After completing the first schedule of 1: Nenokkadine, She was then signed on for Heropanti, an action film alongside Tiger Shroff.