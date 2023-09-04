Kriti Sanon Recalls Crying When a 'Very Rude' Choreographer Yelled At Her: 'It Was Terrible'

From her acting debut Nenokkadine to winning the Best Actress National Award for Mimi; Kriti Sanon has come a long way. In a recent interview, Kriti talked about her initial career days and recalled how a ‘very rude’ choreographer yelled at her once. Kriti shared that she had tears in her eyes because the choreographer scolded her in front of 50 other people on the sets of one of her projects.

“I just moved to Mumbai and I was going for these GMAT preparation classes while I was trying for movies and doing modelling. I got my first Telugu film (Mahesh Babu’s 1: Nenokkadine) and I also got Heropanti. Heropanti was supposed to start a little later and my second schedule of the Telugu film was supposed to start after two months," Kriti told Curly Tales.

“My first ramp show, the choreographer, I have never worked with her again, she was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography. It was at some farmhouse and heels were getting stuck into the grass and it was my first time. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely. I was holding it for long but I cry the moment someone shouts at me,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently won the Best Actress National Award for her performance in the movie Mimi. The actress shared her award with Alia Bhatt, who received it for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Following her win, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kriti revealed that when she received the news, she was at home, caught up in a meeting.

“I was actually in a meeting which was happening at my house itself when the awards were being announced, and my phone just started buzzing. I had to excuse myself from the meeting and that’s when I got to know that I had won. I was just extremely overwhelmed and requested them to just hold the meeting and I ran down to hug my parents,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Adipurush. She will soon be reuniting with Tiger Shroff for Ganpath. Besides this, Kriti also has Heropanti 2 and Do Patti in her pipeline.