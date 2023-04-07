Kriti Sanon Recalls Prabhas Dating Rumours, Says 'Varun Dhawan Told Me... Teri Life Mein Koi Hai'

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most loved Bollywood celebrities. Not just for her acting prowess, the star is also known for her charm, wit and sensibility. Having said that, she often hits headlines about her personal life too. Last year, rumours of the actress dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas made headlines. While Kriti had clarified that they are not in a relationship, Varun Dhawan too had added fuel to the rumours.

When Kriti Sanon Explained How Varun Dhawan Fuelled Her Dating Rumours

We did a little digging and found a conversation of Kriti, where she explained how Varun had a hand in spreading those alleged dating rumours about her and Prabhas. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Mimi actress revealed that it was Varun’s idea to randomly start a dating rumour about her. “Varun Dhawan bahut bore ho chukka tha wahapar, interviews dete dete. We were answering the same thing in every interview. And Varun was once like, ‘Kriti, I’m gonna spread a rumour about you – Mai bass bolunga tere life mein koi hai’,” she shared.

“But mere life mein koi nahi hai, zabardasti kyun faila rhe ho, koi aayega bhi nahi phir, but then I was like, thik hai bol de,” added Kriti. She continued, “I stressed on Koi Hai, Kaun Hai Thodi Bol Sakte Ho. I was laughing and giggling about it, but then Varun went like koi Shehzaada, koi Darling….so yeah, that’s how it all started,” the actress added.

Since Varun had speared the rumour during the promotions of his and Kriti’s 2022 movie Bhediya, Kriti concluded by saying, “Hamara Bhediya chhoot gaya tha haath se aur thoda zyada wild ho gaya thaa, uss time par. It was all masti.”

What Happened When Varun and Kriti Graced Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa?

For the unversed, the dating rumours were fuelled by Varun Dhawan when he appeared on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa with Kriti and said in Hindi, “Kriti Sanon isn’t on the list because her name is written on someone else’s heart”. “There’s someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one," Varun further added. It was Prabhas who was shooting for Project K with Deepika in Hyderabad at that time.

Later, Kriti issued a statement clarifying the rumours. “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours,” her statement read. Varun also re-shared his Bhediya co-star’s post and wrote, “Guys I had fun. It’s just fun and stuff, the channels have edited to have fun. We took it as humour, dont let ur imagination run so wild…”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on June 16, 2023.

