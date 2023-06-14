Rhea, Kriti Remember SSR on His Death Anniversary; Rajeev Ready To Reconcile With Charu

It has been three years since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died. He was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020, and his untimely came as a rude shock to the entire fraternity. While fans mourn his death and remember him fondly, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty took to their Instagram handles to reminisce their good times with the actor.

Just days after, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were granted the divorce, the latter revealed that he hopes that someday he’d get back with her again. The couple who had tied the sacred knot in 2019, and are also parents to a baby girl, filed for a divorce in 2022. They had earlier shared, about co-parenting their daughter in a social media post, after officially calling it quits.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan visited Dubai to attend an event. He participated in a promotional activity for a real estate brand owned by one of his friends. Later, the actor met several guests, including some of his fans. However, it was an enthusiastic fan who stole the spotlight, but for reasons that have not gone down well with netizens. A woman approached SRK and asked, “Can I give you a kiss?" Before Shah Rukh can say anything, she planted a kiss on his cheek.

At the trailer launch of her Tiku Wed Sheru, Kangana Ranaut recalled the times when she had face a plethora of rejections and how it was one positive nod from her Gangster (2006) director that turned the tables for her. “This was just one incident that happened in my life. Every day I would get rejected while auditioning. One selection changed my life when Anurag Basu had approved of me. Had that not happened, what would my life be?,” she shared.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently made a comeback to the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II and graced the Cannes Film Festival, is now taking off on a well-deserved vacation. She was seen at the airport with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. The couple sported matching black outfits, while Aradhya donned a red sweatshirt.

