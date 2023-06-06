Kriti Sanon Slips Into Traditional Angrakha As She Heads To Tirupati For Adipurush Trailer Launch; Watch

Actress Kriti Sanon has left fans in awe as she was spotted at the airport today in ethnic wear. The actress looked ethereal as she made her way to the Adipurush event happening in Tirupati. Earlier, it was reported that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut will be attending a special trailer launch in Tirupati today. Reportedly, the makers have spent Rs 2.5 crores for just this event.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kriti coming out of her car. She is looking simply gorgeous in a blue colour traditional angrakha. She effortlessly donned a resplendent ethnic ensemble, radiating grace and charm. She kept her makeup subtle and left her hair open. The actress completed the look with a blue printed mojari. Kriti before heading inside the airport pose for shutterbugs too. Fans hailed her look. One of the fans wrote, “She manages to look Gorgeous even in Simple Outfits.” Another wrote, “So beautiful and pretty.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Adupurush Pre-release event will take place at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. A sea of fans are expected to attend the event. While the prep is underway, Siasit.com reported the Adipurush makers are not holding back to make this event a memorable affair. It is claimed that the makers have spent a whopping Rs. 2.5 crore on the event. It is also reported that crackers worth Rs 50 lakhs have been arranged for the Adipurush pre-release event. The team is yet to react to the claims.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.