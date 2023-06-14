Kriti Sanon To Nayanthara, 6 Actresses Who Played Sita On Big Screen

Ramayan, written by Valmiki, is one of the most famous epics in the world. It narrates the story of Lord Ram and his wife Sita who gets kidnapped by Ravana and is finally saved by her husband. Many serials, films and even cartoons have been made inspired by the epic. Many actors have portrayed the role of Lord Ram and Sita over the years. Today, let’s take a look at the few actresses who have portrayed the role of Sita on the silver screen.

Kriti Sanon

Currently, the actress is the buzz of the town because of her upcoming movie Adipurush. While Prabhas will be portraying the role of Raghav (another name of Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of King Janak’s daughter, Janaki, another name for Sita. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 16. It will star Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Adipurush has been directed by Om Raut.

Surabhi Kamalabai

In 1932, the Telugu industry witnessed a masterpiece by Sarvottam Badami titled Rama Paduka Pattabhishekam, which means the coronation of Lord Ram’s slippers. The movie starred Surabhi Kamalabai in the role of Sita, while Yadavalli Suryanarayana portrayed the role of Lord Ram.

Pushpavalli

Bollywood’s iconic actress Rekha’s mother, Pushpavalli played the role of Sita not once, but twice in her life. The celebrity starred as a child artist as Sita in the 1936 Telugu movie titled Sampoorna Ramayanam. Later, she appeared in the 1945 remake of Rama Paduka Pattabhishekam titled Paduka Pattabhishekam which starred Chilakalapudi Seeta Rama Anjaneyulu, popularly known as CSR Anjaneyulu as Lord Ram and Pushpavalli as Sita.

Tripurasundari

Tripurasundari played the role of Lord Sri Ram’s wife, Sita in the 1944 Telugu movie Sri Seeta Rama Jananam, directed by Ghantasala Balaramayya. The movie also starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao as Lord Ram, Vemuri Gaggayya as Ravana and Parasurama and Rushyendramani as Kausalya.

Jaya Prada

In the movie Sita Kalyanam, which was released in 1976, Jaya Prada starred as Sita. The movie was helmed by Bapu and also featured actors like Ravi Kumar as Lord Ram, Mikkilineni as King Janak and Kaikala Satyanarayana as Ravana. Jaya Prada also played the role of Sita in the Hindi movie titled Lav Kush in which Jeetendra played the role of Lord Ram. It was directed by V Madhusudhana Rao.

Nayanthara

In the 2011 movie Sri Rama Rajyam, Nayanthara starred as Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, essayed by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie featured Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Srikanth as Valmiki and Lakshman respectively.