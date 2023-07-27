Kriti Sanon Turns 33: A Look At Adipurush Actress' Net Worth, Business And Car Collection

Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, July 27. On a special day, the actress added another feather to her hat. Kriti has launched her skincare brand Hyphen. Alongside the announcement video, she wrote, “Turning my obsession with skincare into passion and then into a dream - a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients to make power-packed products that work.”

Did you know Kriti Sanon’s estimated net worth is up to $9 million, nearly Rs 74 crore? Hyphen is not the first entrepreneurial venture of the actress. Kriti has previously invested in and also owns a couple of brands across different segments. This includes her apparel line Ms Taken which was launched in 2016 and offers clothing for youth (both casual and semi-formal).

Earlier this year, Kriti launched a fitness app The Tribe, which is known for its virtual and in-studio training workshops. It also offers nutrition plans to its users. Last, but not least, the newly-launched production company, Blue Butterfly Films, is co-owned by her sister Nupur Sanon.

Apart from the films and a string of businesses, the actress has also collaborated with several brands for endorsements and advertising campaigns. Kriti has collaborated with top brands like Fossil, Joy, Titan, and Coca-Cola as well as a range of apparel and beauty products.

Kriti Sanon owns a house in the Juhu neighbourhood in Mumbai. She also has an envious car collection, including SUV Audi Q7, a BMW 3-Series, and a Mercedes-Benz E-class.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff. In her acting career spanning nearly a decade, Kriti has a bunch of hit films in her kitty including Bareilly ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Houseful 4 among others.

She was hailed for her impeccable performance in the 2021 film Mimi. Kriti was last seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Next up in line, the actress has The Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.