Kriti Sanon's Mother Reacts To Adipurush Controversy; Tamannaah Recalls 1st Day of Shoot With Vijay

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon has defended the actor’s new film Adipurush amid backlash. On Wednesday, Geeta shared a post: “Jaki rahi bhavana jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi.” The meaning of this is if you look at a particular thing with a good mindset, the world will look at it beautifully. Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been facing criticism over its colloquial dialogues and alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are working together for the first time in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. The actors will be seen in the anthology directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In an exclusive chat with News18, Tamannaah opened up about her experience of working with Vijay and recalled that she gave the actor along with the director a scare on the very first day of the shoot. It was only earlier this month that Tamannaah confirmed that her relationship with Vijay took a romantic turn following Lust Stories 2.

Badshah has come under fire for his lyrical reference to the K-pop group BTS in one of his recent music videos titled ‘Issa Vibe’. In the song, Badshah said, “Haaye ni tere nakhre, yeh such diva, tujhe handle nahi kar sakta, koyi mere siva." He added, “Playlist bad bunny BTS biba, har raat beer peeni hai tujhe kiba." The use of the term ‘Biba’ did not sit well with BTS fans, who were quick to voice their disappointment over the lyrics. The word translates to a pretty woman.

Ever since the announcement of Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, fans have been extremely excited about the collaboration and are keen on seeing the project come to life. However, looks like, fans have to wait a bit longer as Farhan Akhtar who was supposed to be helming the project has other work commitments prior. Buzz is that the actor who’s starring in Aamir Khan’s Campeones will finish shooting for the film first. This means that Jee Le Zara will be delayed a little more.

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt is currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In the recent episode of Salman Khan’s show, Pooja opened up about her broken marriage. She was married to Manish Makhija for 11 years before the two decided to part ways in 2014. Pooja Bhatt was talking to her co-contestant Bebika Dhurve when she revealed that she did not want to have children and therefore, they parted ways with ‘dignity’. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema.

