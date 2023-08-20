Kriti Sanon's Reaction To Paparazzi Teasing Her About Don 3 Rumours Goes Viral, Watch Video

Kriti Sanon seemingly reacted to rumours claiming she is in talks to star in Don 3 when she stepped out recently. The actress was seen on a parlour run on Saturday evening when the paparazzi asked her about Don 3. Kriti is rumoured to be in the running to play the lead in the Ranveer Singh headlined film. While Farhan is yet to react to the rumours, the speculations only amplified when Kriti was spotted leaving Excel Entertainment office.

On Saturday evening, paparazzi gathered outside the salon asked took a chance and asked Kriti if Don 3 is in her line up. Kriti appeared confused and even gestured ‘what’ as she rushed into the salon. The video of her reaction has now gone viral. Watch it below:

Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that Kiara Advani is in the running for the lead of Don 3. A source told Pinkvilla that Farhan has narrated Kiara the Don 3 script and she gave a verbal yes. “Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working," the source said. “She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies. The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara’s character will have negative shades," the insider added.

Earlier this month, Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. Speaking with BBC Asian Network, Farhan defended his choice of replacement. “Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then," he said.

Meanwhile, Kriti has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Ganapath: Part 1 and The Crew.