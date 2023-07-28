Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Gives Epic Reply To Troll Who Called Them 'Flop Sisters'

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon often give us sister goals. They are spotted together mostly. And recently Nupur was seen giving a befitting reply to a troll who called them flop sisters. The comment, which went viral on social media, did not go well with her and she immediately replied to it.

The comment was shared on Reddit which read, “Flop Sister’. Replying to the same, Nupur wrote, “And still you’re following us.” As soon as it was shared, fans started commenting. It has surely divided the fans. Talking about Kriti, the actress was last seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film was opened to mixed response. Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. Adipurush faced immense backlash from the audience for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman.

Take a look at the comment here:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath -Part 1, The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Rajkummar Rao. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. The actress has launched her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’.

Taking to social media, the excited actress writes “And Its time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself."

Nupur Sanon, on the other hand, was first seen in B Praak’s song Filhaal opposite Akshay Kumar. The song was a huge hit among the audience, and Nupur received a lot of appreciation for it. She was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s television series, ‘Pop Kaun? She will soon be seen making her Telugu film debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao opposite Ravi Teja.