Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Rides A Swanky Car With Stebin Ben, Fans Ask, 'Are They Dating?'

Nupur Sanon marked her screen debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the music video Filhall in 2019. Two years later in 2021, she reunited with him on Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat. The sister of Kriti Sanon made her acting debut recently with Pop Kaun and she is often spotted alongside Kriti at public events. However, this time Nupur was papped with the singer Stebin Ben trying out a luxurious car.

In a video shared by a popular paparazzo handle, Nupur Sanon can be seen riding shotgun while Stebin drives a light blue coloured Porsche 718 Boxter convertible. Nupur wore a pink floral dress and Stebin donned a white hoodie. The duo waved for the paparazzi and briefly interacted with people surrounding them. They also had a smile on their faces throughout.

Netizens took to the comment section to shower Nupur with complements. One of them wrote, “Nupur is way more beautiful than Kriti". Another one commented, “Super lovely!!" Someone else said, “Updated crush: Nupur Sanon". A fan also stated, “Are they dating?".

Prior to making her debut with Farhad Samji’s comedy starrer Pop Kaun?, since her elder sister Kriti Sanon, over the years, has also been seen in a bunch of comedy films including Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4, and so, comparisons between the siblings are inevitable. Speaking about it, Nupur had earlier told PeepingMoon.com, “I’m prepared for the comparison, voh hota hi rehta hai. But honestly, my value system finds such comparisons very petty. I’m above them. Main pehle dekhungi yeh comparison kaun kar raha hai aur uski thought process kya hai. I feel bad when anyone compares two sisters. If Kriti is put out as my competitor just like Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday, I’m okay with that. We are working in the industry and it is business. But if someone takes it on a sisterly tangent, it is too petty.”