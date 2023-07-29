Kriti Sanon's Workout Video Is The Motivation You Need To Get Fit

Kriti Sanon, like many other B-Town celebs, uses her workout sessions to inspire her fans to kick-start their fitness journey. Kriti’s fitness videos have been a raging hit on Instagram. In her recent post, Kriti is seen engaged in an intense core workout. The video shows Kriti hanging on to a rod while kicking the gym ball. The actress is seen competing with her gym partner, showcasing her determination in achieving her fitness goals.

Watch the video here:

Kriti Sanon’s commitment to fitness despite a hectic shooting schedule has gained immense attention online.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “The dude next to Kriti is like I better not give up before her,” another wrote, “Amazing,” one more added, “She doing better than him.”

Kriti Sanon prefers not to stick to one workout plan and earlier, she showcased her unique workout regime. In the video, she took on the treadmill core challenge, which doesn’t involve walking or running. Instead, the challenge focuses on strengthening core muscles by putting weight on a wheel, while the treadmill is in motion.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “And you thought Treadmills were meant to walk or run on? Let’s Do This The Tribe Way.”

In the post, she tagged her trainer, Karan Sawhney and wrote, “Next time we’ll up the speed.”

Other than emphasising physical health through her gym video, the actress also openly advocates for mental health. In an interview with News18, Kriti said, “I feel like we all go through mental stress, the stress of our work and our fast-moving lives. And we do not realise how much it affects us in the longer run psychologically, subconsciously. So, I feel like meditation is something that I want to sort of just bring into my daily routine whether it’s for 20 minutes or whatever.”

Last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Prabhas, the actress is now preparing for an upcoming romantic-comedy film with Shahid Kapoor. Additionally, she will be seen in Ajay Krishnan’s The Crew, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. She is also part of Ganapath, starring alongside Tiger Shroff.