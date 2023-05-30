KRK’s Tweet On Aamir Khan And Fatima Sana Shaikh Fuels Rumours

Aamir Khan and his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh have been in the headlines for a few days now. It all happened after self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamal R Khan, better known as KRK, whipped up a storm on the Internet with his post, suggesting that Aamir Khan will tie the knot for the third time with Fatima soon. “Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married to his daughter’s age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana since the time of their film Dangal,” reads the tweet.

Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married with his daughter’s age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana from the time of their film #Dangal.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2023

Fatima skyrocketed to fame after starring in the 2016 sports drama Dangal. That was the first time she shared screen space with Aamir Khan, playing the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat. Two years later in 2018, she was once again roped in for the film Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif as well.

It was after the release of Thugs of Hindustan that the dating rumours between Aamir and Fatima started spreading. Adding fuel to the fire of these speculations, came the announcement of Aamir’s divorce from Kiran Rao, after almost 15 years of marriage. Soon after the split up, there were again reports that Aamir was going to make his relationship with Fatima official. But the actor in an interview rubbished the claims asserting, “No. There was no one back then, there is no one now.”

Speculations have once again found momentum after a video of Aamir Khan and Fatima enjoying a game of pickleball surfaced online recently. The video shared by a paparazzo account revealed the duo playing as a team. While Aamir was dressed in a printed red shirt and black joggers, Fatima donned a grey T-shirt and a pair of black shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Earlier, in an interview with a media portal, Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she feels “disturbed” hearing all the rumours about her personal life. “I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you,” she said.

Fatima will next be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film Sam Bahadur. Aamir Khan’s last film Laal Singh Chadha turned out to be a box-office failure and tha actor has not yet announced any new projects.