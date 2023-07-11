Krushna Abhishek FINALLY Ends 7-Year Fight With Govinda? Actor Tags His ‘Mama,’ Says ‘Today…’

Krushna Abhishek’s rift with his ‘mama’ Govinda is known to all. While the two have repeatedly shared statements against one another, looks like things are better now in the family. Recently, Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he was seen dancing on a set.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of Krushna’s post in which he tagged his mama Govinda and recalled his childhood days. “Dancing has always been my passion since my childhood 😁 when use to travel with my mama @govinda_herono1 on sets n see him dancing and acting I use to love that 😬 n today on sets doing the same thing am loving it," he wrote with a red heart emoji. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

This is for the first time that Krushna has tagged his mama in a social media post. While the Hero No 1 actor has not reacted to the post as of now, it has left everyone wondering if everything is fine now between Govinda and his bhanja Krushna.

For the unversed, Krushna and Govinda’s rift has been going on for almost seven years now. The two have not been on talking terms. Krushna has also skipped The Kapil Sharma Show whenever Govinda was invited as a guest.

However, in recent times, Krushna has repeatedly expressed his desire to reunite with his mama. However, in recent times, Krushna has repeatedly expressed his desire to reunite with his mama. In February this year, he told Indian Express that ‘sooner or later they will be back together.’ “He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us,” he said.

Last year too, Krushna appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast when he broke down and talked about missing his uncle.