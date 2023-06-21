Krushna Abhishek Takes a Dig at Kartik Aaryan, Reminds Him of His '4 Crore Ki Gaadi'

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The two stars will soon be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Recently, the makers of TKSS dropped a promo in which Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek can be seen teasing Kartik for his expensive cars.

It all begins with Kiku asking Kartik if he is single to which Krushna replies by saying, “Koi bhi banda jab Rs 4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, who kya Gajraj Rao ji ko ghumane k liye gharidega (If a man buys a car worth Rs 4 crore, he isn’t doing it to take Gajraj Rao on a drive).” Gajraj Rao, who is also a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha, will also be joining Kartik in TKSS.

Interestingly, last year, Kartik Aaryan was gifted India’s first McLaren GT by Bhushan Kumar after the success of his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The car is reportedly worth Rs 4.75 crore.

Meanwhile, in the TKSS promo, Kapil Sharma also questions Kartik about Satyaprem Ki Katha’s heart-shaped logo. “Dil hota hai laal colour ka, ye white kaise hai (Hearts are usually red, how come this one is white)?” he asks to which Kartik says, “Kyunki ye saaf hai, pure hai (Because this is pure).” Kapil further jokes, “Toh ye toh ho gaya Kiara ka, aapka wala kon sa hai (Then this is Kiara’s, what about yours)?” and leaves everyone in splits.

Talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film is for the second time that Kartik and Kiara will share the screen. The two previously worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in key roles. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the shooting of the film and penned down an emotional note on social media. He mentioned the the movie has been ‘heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions.’ Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.