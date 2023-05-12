Krushna Abhishek Takes a Dig At Mama Govinda AGAIN, Tells Govind Namdev 'Agar Aapka Naam...'

The rift between Krushna Abhishek and his mama Govinda is known to all. The two have not been on talking terms for a long time now and often take dig at each other in various interviews. While Krushna is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, the upcoming episode will welcome Raza Murad, Govind Namdeo, Sayaji Shinde, Jimmy Shergill, Abhimanyu Singh and Indraneil Sengupta as gests.

In the latest promo of the show, Krushna can be seen taking a dig at his mama Govinda while talking to Govind Namdev. “Achcha hai aap Govind hai agar Govinda hota na toh hum logon ki itni baat cheet nahi hoti (Good that your name is Govind. If your name would have been Govinda, we would not be talking to each other),” he says. Watch the promo here:

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda never hesitate to talk about their rift in public. In the past, the former has also skipped The Kapil Sharma Show’s episodes when Govinda was invited as a guest. However, in recent times, Krushna has repeatedly expressed his desire to reunite with his mama.

In February this year, the actor told Indian Express that ‘sooner or later they will be back together.’ “He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us,” he said. Last year too, Krushna appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast when he broke down and talked about missing his uncle.

Later, Govinda also reacted to the same and said that he’s forgiven Krushna. “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven," the actor had said.