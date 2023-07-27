CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » KS Chithra Sang 30,000 Songs In 40 Years: A Look At Singer's Journey On Her Birthday
1-MIN READ

KS Chithra Sang 30,000 Songs In 40 Years: A Look At Singer's Journey On Her Birthday

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 19:36 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

KS Chithra made her singing debut with the 1982 film Kelkatha Shabdam.

KS Chithra made her singing debut with the 1982 film Kelkatha Shabdam.

Veteran singer KS Chithra has many laurels to her credit like the Filmfare Award South for song Theerame, Nadavathil Thurannilla, Ee Premaki and others.

One of the legendary playback singers, KS Chithra, turned 60 today and received wishes from fans and colleagues. She is fondly referred to as Nightingale of Kerala and fans have loved the singer for her talent, humility and down-to-earth nature. She has provided her melodious vocals to a staggering 30,000 songs in Indian and foreign languages in over forty years of her singing career. She embarked on her singing career with the 1982 film Kelkatha Shabdam. She last acted as the theme music composer for the television series Kannana Kanne.

KS Chithra has remained immensely devoted to her work and her voice has brought infinite joy to the audience. In an interview with the portal Onmanorama, the veteran singer, shed light on her musical journey. KS Chithra was asked that whether she feels satisfied with her musical journey in the four-and-a-half decades.

The singer said that she has always remained occupied with her work and never took any vacations. She said that most of her travels were for work. According to the renowned singer, she never felt the need, to take a break from the music. “I want to be busy all the time and my husband is always with me during my travels," she said. She took a stroll back memory lane and remembered that her seniors used to be very encouraging and sweet.

The veteran singer has many laurels to her credit like the Filmfare Award South for song Theerame, Nadavathil Thurannilla, Ee Premaki, and many others. She has been honoured with Asiavision Awards, Nandi Awards, and South Indian International Movie Awards as well. She has also been conferred the Vanitha Film Awards, National Film Awards, Karnataka State Film Awards and Zee Cine Awards. She also won Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards, Tamil Nadu State Film Award and other awards.

Besides being a talented singer, she has remained actively involved in the activities of Snehanandana Trust. It is an initiative she launched to help needy musicians in their retirement years. Apart from this trust, the singer has also been involved, in numerous other charitable activities.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Malayalam cinema
  2. regional cinema
  3. entertainment
  4. music
first published:July 27, 2023, 19:36 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 19:36 IST