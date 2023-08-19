Kshetrapati Review: This Naveen Shankar Film Is A Sincere Depiction Of Farmers’ Struggle

Naveen Shankar and Achyuth Kumar’s Kannada film Kshetrapati was released on August 18. Kshetrapati is about the struggles of farmers. A revolution slowly builds in the film, showcasing the pain and suffering of the farmers. In the first half of the film, the story comes right to the point. Kshetrapati puts emphasis on the real reason behind the farmer’s struggle. The film is set in North Karnataka.

Naveen Shankar plays the role of Basavaraj Hadimani, who starts the revolution. He takes the help of social media to start it, which is a very inspiring and effective tactic in today’s time.

Archana Jois plays the role of a journalist called Bhoomika. We get to see a love story between her and Basavaraj, but it is not one of the themes of the film. Kshetrapati’s sole focus is farmers’ struggle. Achyuth Kumar plays the role of a newspaper publisher, and the antagonist of the film is played by Rahul Ainapur.

The performances of the actors are receiving positive reviews from the critics. Naveen’s realistic acting gave an edge to the film and helped resonate his character with the audience. The chemistry between him and Archana Jois was a delight. Achyuth Kumar, Krishna Hebbale and Rahul Ainapur supported Naveen with their fine performances.

In an interview, Kshetrapati’s debut director Srikant Katagi talked about the film. He said it is about the rise of a man who does not have anything to rely on financially, physically or politically. He said, “The idea of someone who’s been knocked down rising to the occasion; the story of an ordinary person’s revolution, lies at the heart of Kshetrapati.”

The rest of the cast of Kshetrapati includes Krishna Hebbale and Nayta Ranga in supporting roles. The film is produced by Ashraga Creations.