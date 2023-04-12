Kubbra Sait Recalls A Bizarre Wedding In Maldives, Says 'The Dancing Girls... Licked Their Lips'

Actress Kubbra Sait opened up about a horrifying experience she had at a wedding in the Maldives. The actress, who is known for her roles in Sacred Games (2018), Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, and more recently Farzi, revealed that she was roped in for the hosting duties but it resulted in a horrible experience.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the actress revealed in her memoir, Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir, that she was approached to host a wedding in the exotic location and didn’t discuss the stay presuming she would be given a private room. However, once on board the flight to the destination, Kubbra was asked to adjust with the other entertainers on a boat arranged for the wedding. The actress refused, warning that she would return. After much discussion, she was given a $800 suite. However, her worries didn’t end there.

Following the hosting duties, the actress joined the guests at the sangeet function. She described it as an ‘adult striptease show’. “The dancing girls with their thirsty tongues licked their lips as they allowed their blouses to be stuffed with money,” she said.

To make her experience worse, an elderly man splashed a drink on her back. “An elderly gentleman thought it was a sexy move to throw a glass of champagne on me to gain my attention.” An angry Kubbra Sait threw his glass on the floor and warned him, “The next time you try a trick like this, I’ll break this glass and shove it up your a**,” she wrote.

Kubbra’s last outing was Farzi, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. She was also seen in director Rajat Kapoor’s RK/RKay. The comedy-drama also starred actors such as Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadda, Chandrachoor Rai, and the filmmaker himself, was well-received by movie buffs.

