Rajinikanth has a huge fan base across the nation. While he has contributed a lot to the Tamil cinematic industry, the veteran actor has also extensively worked for Bollywood which has made even other actors and many renowned people his fans. The actor’s fans are no less than his devotees, but several renowned cricketers also love him. Thalaiva himself is a cricket fan and loves to watch matches in the stadium whenever he gets a chance. He even witnessed the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

Some of the cricketers who are hardcore fans of Rajinikanth are:

Kuldeep Yadav

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav got the opportunity to meet the legendary actor and posted a picture with him on social media. Kuldeep even captioned his image in Tamil translated to “One sun, one moon, one leader.”

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has a tattoo of the actor on his chest which he flaunted on Instagram on December 12, 2021. The actor captioned the image as “Superstar over me. 80’s billa is also you. 90’s Badshah is also yours. 2k brother you are the one. The only superstar leader of cinema Rajinikanth Happy birthday wishes to him.”

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson dreamt of meeting superstar Rajinikanth since he was seven. The cricketer finally got to realise his dream a reality recently when he posted a photograph with Thalaiva on Instagram.

Venkatesh Iyer

The Tamil all-rounder has represented India in 11 games so far and he is such a huge fan of Rajinikanth that he dedicated his 2021-2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy century innings to the actor on his 71st birthday.

Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath has represented the country in 296 games and he once expressed his love for Thalaiva while talking to Ravichandran Ashwin once. Srinath said, “He brings tremendous energy into your life. I mean, even if you are depressed, go and watch a Rajinikanth movie. His screen presence, that little extra bit that he brings into the movie. All of that makes me truly love him.”

